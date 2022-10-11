Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

