Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.22.

Yelp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of YELP opened at $35.46 on Monday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,685.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,004,778. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

