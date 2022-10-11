Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.15

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.15 and traded as low as C$67.31. Metro shares last traded at C$67.58, with a volume of 374,708 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.
Metro Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Metro Announces Dividend
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
