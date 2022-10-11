Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.10 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 99.48 ($1.20). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,566,701 shares trading hands.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £814.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.10.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.