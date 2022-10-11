Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.37

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.37 and traded as low as $25.96. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 55,486 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Stories

