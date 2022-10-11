Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Energizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Energizer by 244.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

