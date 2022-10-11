Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.09.

ED opened at $81.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

