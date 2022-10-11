George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.70

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$152.70 and traded as low as C$138.77. George Weston shares last traded at C$140.28, with a volume of 187,823 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$180.20.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.70. The firm has a market cap of C$20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 10.5200006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total value of C$200,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,270,242. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total value of C$200,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,270,242. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.76, for a total value of C$3,175,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,477,078.87. Insiders sold 21,830 shares of company stock worth $3,462,087 over the last ninety days.

About George Weston

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.