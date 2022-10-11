Levi Strauss & Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the blue-jean maker will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 811,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

