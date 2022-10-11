Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as low as C$1.38. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

