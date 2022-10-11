Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.57. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 50,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$13.64 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

