Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP opened at $68.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

