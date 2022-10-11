Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.35. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

Bankinter Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.