The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($43.88) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €43.19 ($44.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

