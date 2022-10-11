Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.91

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.91 ($18.28) and traded as low as €14.12 ($14.40). Carrefour shares last traded at €14.40 ($14.69), with a volume of 1,890,260 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.91.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

