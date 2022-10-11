Analyzing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rumble and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rumble alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 142.60%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Rumble.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A N/A -2.62% Eventbrite -30.61% -43.35% -7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rumble and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.19 -$139.08 million ($0.75) -8.11

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Volatility & Risk

Rumble has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Rumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.