Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 1,875

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

ABF opened at GBX 1,275 ($15.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,275.00. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,573.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

