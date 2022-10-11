Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.85.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

