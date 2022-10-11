Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

