Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $100.17

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,353,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

