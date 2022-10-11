Head to Head Comparison: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) versus Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 12.43% 17.86% 10.18% Dassault Systèmes 15.49% 18.97% 8.65%

Dividends

This table compares Electronic Arts and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Electronic Arts pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dassault Systèmes pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Systèmes pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Electronic Arts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Electronic Arts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electronic Arts and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 6 12 0 2.67 Dassault Systèmes 4 4 4 0 2.00

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus price target of $150.64, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.24%. Given Dassault Systèmes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dassault Systèmes is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Dassault Systèmes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $6.99 billion 4.80 $789.00 million $3.16 38.19 Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 7.62 $915.25 million $0.70 46.90

Dassault Systèmes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Dassault Systèmes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, outcome based, and training services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services sectors through distributors and resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

