Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Critical Comparison

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvotech and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech N/A N/A $3.99 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.39 million 3.81 $119.81 million $1.50 7.77

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Alvotech.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Alvotech has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alvotech and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alvotech presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.38%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Alvotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alvotech is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Alvotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech N/A -1.33% 0.08% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 48.40% 8.33% 3.76%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Alvotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

