Contrasting Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pathward Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pathward Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%. Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Given Pathward Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 36.97% 12.47% 1.45% Pathward Financial 24.47% 14.73% 1.68%

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 2.92 $235.11 million $4.36 8.28 Pathward Financial $556.76 million 1.79 $141.71 million $4.92 6.98

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pathward Financial. Pathward Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities, such as commercial, personal, and medical liability lines. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. It also provides personal trust and wealth management services. The company operates a network of approximately 50 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; short-term taxpayer advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors merchant acquiring and automated teller machines (ATMs) in various debit networks; and offers tax refund-transfer services, and other payment industry products and services. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.