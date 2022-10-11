Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Head-To-Head Survey

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Biosciences of California and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seer 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 203.14%. Seer has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Seer.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -147.39% -35.76% -13.88% Seer -695.94% -17.12% -16.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Seer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 9.89 -$181.22 million ($0.92) -6.24 Seer $6.62 million 67.91 -$71.17 million ($1.37) -5.26

Seer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

