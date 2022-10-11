Reviewing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and East Stone Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 104.17 -$40.13 million N/A N/A East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

East Stone Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and East Stone Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volcon currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.69%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -8.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

East Stone Acquisition beats Volcon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

