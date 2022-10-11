Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Critical Review

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 6.01 -$73.52 million ($1.72) -1.94 Scientific Industries $11.40 million 3.69 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.30%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -335.93% -26.28% -23.93% Scientific Industries -49.50% -21.74% -19.38%

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Scientific Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

