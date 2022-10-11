Head to Head Analysis: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and NovoCure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $1.01 million 150.65 -$32.68 million N/A N/A NovoCure $535.03 million 15.27 -$58.35 million ($0.65) -119.98

Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75 NovoCure 1 1 5 0 2.57

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 287.98%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $107.57, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than NovoCure.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A NovoCure -12.52% -16.04% -5.97%

Summary

Nyxoah beats NovoCure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

