Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

ARW stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

