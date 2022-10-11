A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.83.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

