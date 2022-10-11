Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY)

