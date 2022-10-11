Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.79.
About Aena S.M.E.
