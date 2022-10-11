Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given New 185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.67.

TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

