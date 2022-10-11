Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.