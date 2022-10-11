Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.99 on Monday. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter.
About Advaxis
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
