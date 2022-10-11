Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEOXF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

