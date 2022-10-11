Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of BAFYY stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

