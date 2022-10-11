Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target Cut to €34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $10.84 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

