Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered Ocado Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised Ocado Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,158.57.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

