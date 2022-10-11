Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SKSBF stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Skanska AB has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.90.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

