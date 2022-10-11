Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Price Target Lowered to 195.00 at UBS Group

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.33.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

