OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

OLO stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. OLO has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.05.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,735 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

