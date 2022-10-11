Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Vertical Research raised their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 98,268 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.