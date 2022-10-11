Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $409.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.20 and its 200 day moving average is $427.93.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

