SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKM stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

