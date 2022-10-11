SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Shares of SKM stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $48.47.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
