White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,319.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,397.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,321.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,228.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

