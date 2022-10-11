Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.52. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$19.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.