Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

Nordson stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 220,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 61,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

