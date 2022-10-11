Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

