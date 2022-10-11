Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $8.36. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,078 shares traded.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.