Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$11.00. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.71, with a volume of 872,404 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.