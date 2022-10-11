The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) & N-able (NYSE:NABL) Critical Contrast

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and N-able’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $424.69 million 13.37 $86.28 million $1.06 63.17 N-able $346.46 million 5.20 $110,000.00 $0.07 142.73

Profitability

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. The Descartes Systems Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 19.69% 8.97% 7.54% N-able 3.71% 4.51% 2.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 N-able 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus price target of $76.22, indicating a potential upside of 13.83%. N-able has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats N-able on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.